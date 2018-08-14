× Puerto Rico power company says power back on across island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) _ Puerto Rico officials say the power has been restored to the entire island for the first time since Hurricane Maria struck nearly 11 months ago.

The electric utility announced that crews working in the southern city of Ponce reconnected the last neighborhood that had been offline since the Sept. 20 storm knocked out the U.S. territory’s power grid.

Power company spokesman Gerardo Quinones said Tuesday that some homes may be without power because of repairs that residents need to make and the island of Vieques is still running on generators.

The island-wide outage was the longest continuous blackout in U.S. history. Repair crews are still working to make upgrades and outages are regular occurrences.