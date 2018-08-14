× SLPS students head back to school today

ST. LOUIS – It’s the first day of school for Saint Louis Public School District students which means approximately 26,000 students will be going back to class on the district’s 70 campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will greet students Tuesday morning as he has done in years past. Dr. Adams will make the rounds to four different schools including The Busch Middle School of Character to wish kids well as they start their year.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education District attendance in St. Louis City schools is slightly below state attendance rates.

State attendance is at around 95 percent, while city school attendance is about 93 percent.