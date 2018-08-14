× Southwest Avenue bridge replacement hearing Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis plans to replace two existing spans considered to be in poor condition South St. Louis.

The plan is to build a new Southwest Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific tracks.

Both bridges cross over the Union Pacific railroad tracks on Southwest Avenue and Columbia Avenue. The Columbia Avenue bridge is 105 years old, both bridges will be replaced by one single bridge.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, Union Pacific, and federal grant money will pay for the work.

A public hearing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Louis Activity Center on Arsenal Street.