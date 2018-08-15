× August 15 is National Check the Chip Day!

ST. LOUIS . – Have you ever lost your pet? Has your pet ever ran away?

August 15th is a day to celebrate National Check the Chip Day, bringing awareness to microchipping your pets and to help more lost pets get home.

The Humane Society Of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is sponsoring micro-chipping centers this week.

They are encouraging pet owners to microchip their pets and to update that chip once a year with their most recent contact information.

You can make an appointment to bring dogs, cats, and other small animals to get microchipped at a discounted price of $25.

Regular price is $55.

Pet owners can call 314-951-1534 to make an appointment.