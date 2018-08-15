Better Family Life warrant amnesty program underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Better Family Life is set to host the second of three warrant amnesty programs at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Wednesday, August 15.

65 municipalities and the city of St. Louis will be participating.

The program is offered to help those with misdemeanor warrants or child support warrants clear their records. The goal is to help people find a solution to these warrants without penalties.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. and go through until 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the program will be charged a $10 processing fee. You will be given an amnesty voucher that you will take to a participating municipality with $100 (if required by the city).

The last amnesty program will be held Saturday, August 18 at Greater St. Mark’s Church located at 9950 Glen Owen Drive at Chamber Road in North St. Louis County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Better Family Life has been offering the amnesty program for 18 years and so far over 60,000 citizens have benefited from the initiative