Charges filed in north St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old local man in connection with a shooting in a north city neighborhood that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before midnight on Monday, August 13 in the 4400 block of Penrose Street near N. Newstead Avenue, that’s along the border of the Penrose and O’Fallons Park neighborhoods.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Davion Arnold dead at the scene, as well as a 60-year-old and 28-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The two surviving victims were shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital and said to be in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were also identified as victims in the shooting, though they were not injured.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

The 28-year-old, identified as Gregory Seddens, was treated at the hospital and taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.

Police identified Arnold and Seddens as suspects in the shooting but did not elaborate further. A motive has not been identified.