Check the radar: Rainy weather in the forecast

ST. LOUIS, MO — The chance for rain will be highest through mid-afternoon Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rain continues southeast of I-44, crossing the Mississippi river into Southwest Illinois. The constant rain will transition to more of a scattered pattern by midday and then to spot showers by evening. I think the Cardinals will play tonight.

Thus far, radar indicates the heaviest rain has been just south of St. Louis with radar estimates of 1 to 2 inches common and about .25 to .50 in St. Louis County with very little north from there.

Severe weather potential is low Wednesday.