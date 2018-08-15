Emerald Ash Borer beetle found in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Conservation most recently found the Emerald Ash Borer, which is a specific species of beetle, in Jefferson County.

MDC Forester Mark Grueber shared with Fox 2 what this insect does and what ash tree owners can do.

The insects do attack and kill all forms of ash trees and have the capacity to wipe out entire ash tree populations. Ash tree owners can have professionals use a chemical treatment to try and protect their trees.

Emerald Ash Borers are metallic green in color. Trees will have S-shaped tunnels and D-shaped exit holes if they're infected by the insects.

For more information go to www.mdc.mo.gov and search with the keywords "Emerald Ash Borer."