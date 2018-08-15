× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 16-year-old

SILEX, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory Wednesday after a Lincoln County teen left her home with a 24-year-old.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Ryann Marie Stroup left her home in the 500 block of Dogwood Way in Silex around 11 p.m. on August 13.

Stroup’s family said she has a medical condition that requires daily attention and she doesn’t have the necessary medical equipment with her.

Police described Stroup as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’3”, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, wearing a red shirt, blue skinny jeans, and a red backpack.

She’s believed to be in the company of 24-year-old Cody Ray Parton.

Parton was described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’ tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were driving a blue 2009 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates CN8G2L.

Anyone with information on Stroup’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-6100.