FBI looking for man who may have info on child sex assault case

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have critical information regarding an ongoing investigation into a child sexual exploitation case.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the individual in question, identified only as “John Doe 40,” was seen in a video with a child listed among the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2017. The video is believed to have been produced prior to that date.

Investigators described John Doe 40 as a Caucasian man, likely between 30 and 40 years of age, heavy set with dark hair. Authorities did not identify the man as a person of interest or a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on John Doe 40’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) you can submit a tip at tips.FBI.gov.