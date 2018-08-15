Governor’s Day at state fair puts focus on November election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Republicans are converging on Springfield and the Illinois State Fair for Governor’s Day .

The annual festivities Wednesday draw a focus on the crucial November balloting. Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying to win re-election along with a slate of statewide and congressional candidates.

Republican regulars meet early Wednesday in downtown Springfield before GOP faithful hit the fairgrounds for an old-fashioned campaign rally at noon.

Rauner is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. The multimillionaire faces billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker in a tough fall campaign.

Rauner will be joined by GOP statewide candidates. Notable among them will be attorney general hopeful Erika Harold. The Champaign lawyer is up against Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul of Chicago for an open seat.