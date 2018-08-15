Homicide detectives take over case in sisters death; gun found in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation where the bodies of sisters were found dead Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, authorities responded the call around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Whittier Street of the Greater Ville neighborhood, near Natural Bridge.

Firefighters dressed in hazardous materials suits when they went into the home where the sisters who were in their 50' s were found. The firefighters took precautions because authorities told FOX 2 that a potentially deadly gas called hydrogen cyanide was detected in the home.

The colorless gas is extremely poisonous and may smell like old sneakers. Many people can’t detect the smell.

Initially, St. Louis Fire Department officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies. However, Tuesday night, authorities with the St. Louis Fire department told us both women had been shot although an official cause of death isn`t yet known.

St. Louis police say at least one of the women was shot in the head but they won`t confirm that the other woman was shot.

According to our the Post Dispatch, one of the women died either of natural causes or possibly from the toxic gas in the home and the other woman apparently fatally shot herself.

The Post-Dispatch also reports that a gun and holster were found in the home.

Neighbors said the older sister cared for the younger one who was disabled and say that she recently lost her job and seem depressed which is why they suggested she see a doctor.