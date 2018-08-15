How to handle the stresses of college as a student and a parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The transition to college can bring a lot of anxiety and stress for students and their parents. Students have a lot of new responsibilities, and for parents it is sometimes hard to not be there at all times to help their child.

The Director of Counseling and Wellness at Fontbonne University, Dr. Claudia Charles, joined Fox 2 to talk about the biggest stresses for college students and how to best adapt to the college move.

Dr. Charles said Fontbonne recommends getting involved on campus to all their students, especially those that may be having a hard time with the transition.

For more information go to www.fontbonne.edu.