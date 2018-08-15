× Lincoln County man arrested for child pornography

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old Troy, Missouri man for possession of child pornography following a state investigation.

In early July, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began an inquiry into an online network used to share child porn. Investigators passed their findings over to the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators examined the IP address tied to one particular file containing 50 images of suspected child porn and traced it to the home of Patrick Freeman.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities went to Freeman’s home. They retrieved several electronic devices containing child pornography from Freeman’s basement. Freeman’s girlfriend told authorities that he was the only one to access those devices.

Freeman was taken into custody and jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.