Mercy Hospital in Festus put on lockdown for suspicious person on campus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Mercy hospital in Festus is on lockdown Wednesday night, after a report of a suspicious person on the campus. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says there was a suspicious man on the campus who was threatening to fire shots, but no shots were fired. Instead, they say the subject may be suicidal and may have been part of a vehicle pursuit that ended in Illinois. Fox 2 has been told that within the last few minutes Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers were leaving the scene at the hospital.