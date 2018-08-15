× Red Cross Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green and the American Red Cross are hosting a Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Wednesday, August 15.

The semi-annual blood drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 208 at St. Louis City Hall, 1200 Market St.

There is an ongoing need for African American donors in support of therapy programs for sickle cell patients.

There is also an emergency short supply of all blood types.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org