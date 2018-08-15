Schlafly gears up for 20th Annual Hop in the City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stephen Hale, the founding brewer of Schlafly Beer, joined Fox 2 in the studio to talk about the 20th Annual Hop in the City Festival.

Hale said every year the festival is an opportunity for Schlafly to introduce different beers and bring the community together.

The festival includes the chance to sample over 40 different styles of beer and listen to live entertainment.

Tickets for the tasting portion of the festival are $20. The festival is at the Schlafly Tap Room on Saturday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tastings will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.schlafly.com/events/hopinthecity/.