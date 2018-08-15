Several taken to hospital after school bus crash in O’Fallon, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Emergency crews are on the scene after a school bus crashed in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday morning.

The bus carrying 35 children appears to have diverted off the road and overturned on its side just after 7 a.m. on Hickory Hill Drive near Genteman Road.

According to officials, two students and the driver were transported to a nearby hospital.

Three students were evaluated on the scene.

Students on the bus reportedly attend North Middle School in the Fort Zumwalt School District.

This is the first day of school for Fort Zumwalt Public Schools.

