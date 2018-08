× Serious accident backs up traffic on I-44 near St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident that has traffic backed-up on I-44 near St. Clair at mile marker 234. Authorities say the multi-vehicle accident involves semi-tractor trailers.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol says no injuries were involved in the accident.

MoDOT says traffic in the area could be tied up for a couple of hours.