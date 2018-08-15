SSM Health Medical Minute – Coiling an option for brain aneurysms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to widen abnormally or balloon out. Aneurysms are somewhat common in the general population and most people don’t know they have one.

Only a small percentage of Aneurysms rupture and the mortality for that is 40 percent. This is what major league baseball player Danny Farquhar experienced in April.

Aneurysms can be caused by:

- Hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis)

- The buildup of cholesterol and other fatty deposits

- High blood pressure

- Injury or infection

- Inherited blood vessel weakness

- Smoking

- Family history

The most common symptom of a ruptured aneurysm is what people describe as the worst headache they’ve ever had in their life. If it grows large enough, an aneurysm can be life-threatening. Once a cerebral aneurysm ruptures and fills the brain with blood, the effects can be devastating.

Dr. Charles Callison, a neurointerventionalist at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, uses the most current surgical repair techniques available for treating aneurysms. Some aneurysms may require surgery to reinforce the artery wall with a stent.

In some cases, interventional neurologists like Dr. Callsion are using angiography to repair the rupture from inside the vessel without open surgery and incisions. During this procedure, tiny wires, or coils, are inserted into an aneurysm, causing a clot that seals it. Studies show that this non-invasive treatment is safer with fewer complications and shortens hospitalization and recovery time.

If you’ve been diagnosed with an unruptured aneurysm, work closely with your healthcare professional. Depending on its size and location, you may require regular check-ups to monitor any changes to the aneurysm.

