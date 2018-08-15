× Turning your bad habit into something constructive

ST. LOUIS- With the kids getting back to school you may have some time to de-stress.

However, are you able to do it?

Mental health experts say it can be tough to de-stress, especially for people prone to complaining.

With repeated griping, your brain begins to rewire making it easier for things to trigger more complaining. Constant complaining to yourself or others becomes the brain’s default and leads to a miserable existence.

Researchers say this makes it easier to have negative thoughts.

Read the full article here www.scmp.com