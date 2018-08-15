University says safety is the number one priority at Mizzou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO - As students move into their dorms and prepare for the school year the University of Missouri leadership say their goal is to ensure school safety. That includes students realizing that safety is also an individual responsibility.

Wednesday was move-in day and for some students, it can be one of the most exciting and inspiring times in their life.

However, with recent incident across the country on college campuses, there are often questions about how safe do students really feel. “The University at MU safety is number one priority, there is no other top priority that we have, said Christian Basi.

It doesn’t take an expert to see why campus safety has become increasingly important to prospective students and their families.

MU leaders want the entire campus to know what to do in case of an emergency,” What happens in the event of an emergency, what happens if a fire alarm goes off, what if there is a tornado, what happens if we have a violent person on campus. We hope we don’t have something like that, but we want to be prepared,” said Basi.

The good news reports show crime at college and universities is on the decline.

Officials say although campuses are safer, everyone must remain vigilant.

To help you prepare, click on the MU Alert Online Emergency Information Center.