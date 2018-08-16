Captain Ron Johnson writes, ’13 Days in Ferguson’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's been just over four years since the death of Michael Brown Led to unrest and violence in Ferguson. Brown's death, by a Ferguson police officer, sparked the "Black Lives Matter" movement and brought attention from around the world to troubles in St. Louis.

Captain Ron Johnson spearheaded the law enforcement response in Ferguson. He just released his book titled, 13 Days in Ferguson. It is about his role in the events and what`s been happening in the aftermath.

