× Car clips Metrolink train in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car clipped a MetroLink train and drove off Thursday afternoon. Metro says there are no injuries in this accident. There were delays of up to an hour because of the accident.

Trains were not operating between the 5th & Missouri and Emerson Park MetroLink Stations in Illinois. Shuttles took passengers by bus between these stations.

The damage to the Metrolink train is not known at this time. Authorities have not released any information about the vehicle’s description.