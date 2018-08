Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Michael Madden is a playwright who was raised in Florissant. He wrote the play "Maybe this Time" based on some of his real life dating experiences.

The play will be shown at Gaslight Theater August 17-19 at 8 p.m. "Maybe this Time" is a comedy about the process and results of online dating.

For more information about tickets go to www.gaslighttheater.net.