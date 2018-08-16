× ” Grease ” Sing-A-Long at Das Bevo!

ST. LOUIS – The Das Bevo restaurant Sound of Music Sing-A-long is now a monthly event!

Once a month a new musical will be shown in the Bierhall located at 4749 Gravois Ave with an additional screening in the Biergarten hall for the overflow.

Sing along to the popular musical Grease Thursday, August 16. There will be two showtimes at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They encourage you to come in costume and wear your dancing shoes! You never know what will happen at Das Glee-Vo!

Call for reservations 314-832-2251

Sing- A- Long Monthly Calendar:

October: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

November: My Fair Lady

December: White Christmas