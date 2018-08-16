× Groundbreaking ceremony for new Blues practice facility set for Thursday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A new St. Louis attraction is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The St. Louis Blues break ground Thursday, August 16 on a new training center and ice complex in Maryland Heights.

The $68 million project will be built on Casino Center Drive, next to the Hollywood Casino. The St. Louis legacy ice foundation will build and operate the 275,000-square foot facility.

It will not only be the Blues new practice facility, it will also host recreational ice skating, college ice hockey, figure skating and more. The facility is expected to attract more than one million visitors.

The groundbreaking ceremonies are at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit stlouisblues.com