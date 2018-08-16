× Hard Rock Cafe at Union Station closing its doors Thursday after 20 years

ST. LOUIS – After 20 years inside the historic Union Station, Hard Rock Cafe closes its doors.

Thursday, August 16 is the last day for the Hard Rock Cafe. The restaurant is closing as part of the Union Station renovations.

The music-themed restaurant opened at Union Station in September 1998.

$8 million will be spent to transform the location into an ice cream and candy emporium. It is a part of Lodging Hospitality Management’s $150 million plan for family-friendly attractions which includes an Aquarium, Ferris wheel, light show, and putt-putt golf course.

The $45 million St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.