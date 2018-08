Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Better Business Bureau wants to help people avoid being scammed through social media accounts.

The BBB's Don O'Brien said the scam begins with a 'company' reaching out over social media and wondering if the user would like to become a 'brand ambassador'.

Several people however, reported that in order to get started they had to purchase items which then arrived broken.

For more information go to www.bbb.org.