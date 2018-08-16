Internal affairs investigating ‘rough ride’ claims against St. Louis police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A long-time St. Louis police officer has been accused of purposely trying to hurt two suspects by giving them a "rough ride" in a police vehicle.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 confirmed an internal affairs investigation was underway at police headquarters.

The Ethical Society of Police, an organization made up of mostly African-American police officers, is demanding action.

The Ethical Society posted a tweet, saying: “We’re told an SLMPD officer intentionality drove her police cruiser at a high rate of speed, stopping, and driving forward to hurt prisoners she was conveying. It’s on video, and at least one person was injured. She needs to be charged with a crime and placed on forced leave now.”

This happened sometime between late July and early August.

Sources have confirmed two suspects were in the back of a police vehicle and berating the officer and the vehicle’s camera was recording at the time. The suspects, in their late teens or early 20s, were allegedly drunk and fighting in south St. Louis.

One of the suspects suffered a minor injury during the ride to the police station. Police supervisors immediately notified internal affairs and called EMS for medical treatment.

The officer is a highly decorated 16-year veteran and may face department discipline.

There was no comment from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A spokesman cited department policy on personnel matters.

The Ethical Society of Police issued the following response:

“There is now an investigation underway for the incident referenced in the tweet. As with any ongoing investigation, the ethical society is not able to provide details while the investigation is underway."

No criminal charges have been issued at this point.