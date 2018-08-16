Investigators believe somebody knows who killed Imo’s Pizza driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Over a month after an Imo’s Pizza delivery driver was shot and killed on the Fourth of July, police are still looking for the person responsible.

The victim, 31-year-old Dave Matthews, was delivering a pizza in the 3900 block of Potomac just after 11:50 p.m.

“It was totally uneventful. He dropped off the pizza, made the delivery and then left,” said Lt. Scott Aubuchon, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “But before he could leave the block, according to witnesses, they heard arguing on the street. Some sort of loud argument. And then there were gunshots.”

Witnesses found Matthews in his car. He’d been shot several times.

“We had one very helpful witness who tried to give CPR to the victim,” Aubuchon said. “We have another helpful witness who saw who we think is the suspect, which is a black male in his 20s, short hair, wearing a white shirt.”

Police said the witnesses reported seeing that suspect with a gun and possibly firing shots towards Matthews. They suspect robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

“Pizza delivery men are, unfortunately, sometimes the targets of robberies. We saw nothing else in Mr. Matthews’ background,” Aubuchon said. “He was a good man, stayed out of trouble, had a job, didn’t have enemies, so now we think robbery may be the reason for it.”

Investigators canvased the area for surveillance video but didn’t find anything helpful. However, Aubuchon said that doesn’t mean the case will go unsolved.

“I am confident that at one point we are going to make an arrest,” he said. “I think with the public’s help it will occur a little bit sooner, a little bit quicker and easier.”

CrimeStoppers is offering a $43,100 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.