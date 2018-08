Lamb Do Piaza from Chef Jayshree Nathoo of the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb lean lamb (1 inch cubes)

1 lb onion paste

1/4 cup oil

1 cinnamon stick

6-7 cloves

2 bay leaf

2-3 star anise

3 tablespoons ground fresh ginger

2 tablespoons ground garlic

1 tablespoon ground green chillies

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

3 roma tomatoes - pureed

1 tablespoon Garam masala

4 tablespoon Kastoori Methi

DIRECTIONS:

Slow cook onions for 1-2 hours to make a paste. In oil, sauté cinnamon stick, cloves,star anise,bayleaf for 2 minutes.

Add onion paste, ginger, garlic, chilies, salt, chili powder and turmeric powder and then sauté for 5 minutes. Add lamb and cook for 45 minutes.

Add puréed tomatoes, Garam masala, and kastoori methi.

Savor for Students

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

August 30th, 5-7 P.M.

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton

Eventbrite "Savor for Students"