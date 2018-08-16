Man doing push-ups to bring more awareness to gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Marlon West is doing one push-up for every person lost to gun violence in 2018. The program he began is called "One for Each".

While West has lost family members to gun violence, he said what ultimately led to the "One for Each" idea was the amount of gun deaths and violence showing up in the news on a daily basis.

West said he would love if his campaign would lead to other people talking about gun violence and having those conversations.

West is on social media and can be found on Facebook: Marlon West, Twitter: @marlonw and Instagram: stlmarlonwest.