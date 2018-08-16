× Manhunt underway after shot fired at St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching a north city neighborhood Thursday evening after a man fired a shot at an officer.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of N. Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue, that’s in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Police noticed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station and approached. As officers got close to the vehicle, a man got out of the car and ran toward a fence. He pulled out a gun, fired a single shot, and got away.

An article of the shooter’s clothing was recovered at the scene.

Police did not specify why the vehicle was suspicious.