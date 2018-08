× Mascoutah Pool closes early for the season

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – City officials announced that the Mascoutah Pool is closing the municipal swimming pool early.

The city says they were unable to hire the extra lifeguards they needed to stay open for the rest of season.

The Pool ‘Paw’Ty scheduled for labor day is also canceled.

City officials have apologized and say they look forward to bringing it back next year.