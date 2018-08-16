× Need a job? Macy’s hosts hiring event Thursday

ST. LOUIS- Macy’s stores are looking ahead to the holiday season.

Six area Macy’s stores are hosting a hiring event on Thursday, August 16.

The company is looking to hire more than 95 full- and part-time workers for the fall.

Candidates can apply from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six area Macy’s stores.

They will be conducting on-the-spot interviews so come prepared.

For application visit: www.macys.com

Participating locations:

St. Louis Galleria

1155 St Louis Galleria St Saint Louis Galleria, St. Louis, MO 63117

Chesterfield Mall

291 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Mid Rivers Mall

1600 Mid Rivers Mall, St Peters, MO 63376

West County Center

80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131

South County Center

18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129

St. Clair Square

4 St Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL 62208