Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are you ready for some football? NFL preseason Thursday night football is on FOX 2.

The Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers from Lambeau field at 7 p.m.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play in Thursday's game.

Then catch a late version of FOX 2 news at 9 p.m. following the game.