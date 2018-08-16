Song of the Day – Sinquefield Cup

Check mate! The 2018 Sinquefield Cup is back! This elite international event, featuring 10 of the strongest chess players in the world. Over the course of nine rounds, these competitors will battle for $300,000 in prize money, points toward the Grand Chess Tour, and the coveted title of 2018 Sinquefield Cup Champion.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, August 16th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.