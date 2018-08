× St. Louis Ambush announce tryouts for pro arena soccer team

The St. Louis Ambush, the professional arena soccer team, announced open tryouts ahead of their next season. Tryouts will be held at Vetta Sports St. Charles on Saturday and Sunday, October 20th and 21st.

Interested participants should register online. The cost is $75 if registered and paid by September 30th and $100 after that date.

The Ambush open their 2018-19 home schedule on Sunday, December 16th.

