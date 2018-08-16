These are the newspapers telling Trump that journalists are not the enemy

Posted 8:56 am, August 16, 2018, by

President Trump mocked and disparaged the news media on Friday in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, repeating his attack that they represent "the enemy of the people.".

About 350 newspapers in the United States had editorials Thursday decrying President Donald Trump’s description of the media as the “enemy of the people.”

Here are some of the newspapers blasting Trump’s anti-press rhetoric.

ARKANSAS

Van Buren County Democrat
Friends like these

CALIFORNIA

Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee is not the enemy. We are Americans, and part of the Valley, like you

Idyllwild Town Crier
Out Loud: Fake news, American institutions, and the presidency

Mercury News 
Editorial: President Trump, we are not the nation’s enemy

The Ferndale Enterprise
Editorial: Way ahead of the curve

The Orange County Register
The president’s dangerous dubbing of media as America’s enemy

The San Diego Union-Tribune
How we restore faith in journalism

The Slo Tribune
We’re not your enemy. We’re journalists who cover the real news of SLO County

The Tribune
We’re not your enemy. We’re journalists who cover the real news of SLO County

COLORADO

The Denver Post
We are simply standing up for what we believe in as journalists

CONNECTICUT

Hartford Courant
Editorial: The President Wants You To Think We’re The Enemy. Here’s What We Really Do

The Lakeville Journal
Perspective on truth, lies, respect and hate

FLORIDA

Miami Herald
Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press

News Herald 
The First Amendment is first in line for a reason

We are your defense

Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn’t the ‘enemy’ — it’s America’s watchdog

Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn’t the ‘enemy’ — it’s America’s watchdog

Tampa Bay Times
Journalists are friends of democracy, not the enemy

IDAHO

Boise Weekly
No, we’re not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be

ILLINOIS

Daily Herald 
In midst of assaults, we must defend principles of First Amendment

Journal Star
President Trump’s attacks on the press must stop

The Chicago Sun-Times
This newspaper is the ‘enemy’ of all that hurts ‘the people’

The Chicago Tribune
Mr. President: We aren’t enemies of the people. We’re a check on government

The Register-Mail 
We believe in power of good journalism

INDIANA

News and Tribune
We are defined by purpose, not the president

IOWA

Ames Tribune
Freedom of the press, our democracy, at risk under Trump

Des Moines Register
Media are not the enemy of the people; a free press is critical to democracy

KANSAS

Hillsboro Free Press
Discrediting media a dangerous plan

The Topeka Capital-Journal
Press isn’t ‘enemy of the people’

MAINE

Bangor Daily News
The media is the enemy only if you don’t want it to know what your government is doing

MARYLAND

The Baltimore Sun
News media won’t back down under pressure from president

The Star Democrat
Your local newspaper is your neighbor

Trump is the source, not subject, of fake news

MASSACHUSETTS

Athol Daily news
Trump’s media attacks are dangerous

The Berkshire Eagle
Our Opinion: Trump’s assaults on press are assaults on democracy

The Boston Globe
Journalists are not the enemy

Cape Cod Chronicle
Tarring one journalist or media outlet as an “enemy of the people” tars us all, because we are all trying to do the same thing: report the facts.

The Daily Free Press
Journalists are not the ‘enemy of the people,’ they are the people

The Swellesley Report
What’s important about this isn’t so much what we do, it’s that we can do it

The Sun Chronicle
Sun Chronicle joins others in emphasizing importance of free press

Whitman-Hanson Express
We stand for press freedom

MICHIGAN

Deadline Detroit 
We stand with our US colleagues against ‘Fake News’ claims

MINNESOTA

Duluth News Tribune
Free press — our protection from tyranny

Swift County Monitor-News
Attacks on journalists will lead to violence

MISSISSIPPI

The Columbian-Progress
The ultimate friend of the people

MISSOURI

The Kansas City Star
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Stand in defense of the truth. Don’t let Trump label journalists as “the enemy”

MONTANA

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Journalists aren’t the enemy; we are you

NEBRASKA

Falls City Journal
‘We are not the enemy, we are your peers, friends, and neighbors.’

The Seward County Independent 
Trump’s attacks on media unfair

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Daily Hampshire Gazette
Journalists performing public service are not the enemy

NEW JERSEY

The Atlantic City Weekly
Joining in solidarity with the Boston Globe, others

Sentinel of Gloucester County
Call for action to protect the freedom of the press

NEW MEXICO

Valencia County News Bulletin
We are not the enemy; We are the people

NEW YORK

El Diario
Defendemos la libertad de prensa

Examiner Media
Newsprint Tariffs and Fake News Mantra a Threat to Democracy

The Altamont Enterprise
Journalism needs a champion — you

The Chronicle-Express
We are not the enemy of the people

The Post-Standard 
Journalists are not the ‘enemy of the people’

Queens Courier and the Ridgewood Times
Stop attacking the press! Remember the First Amendment of our Constitution

New York Post
Hate the press all you want — we’ll keep reporting

The New York Times
A Free Press Needs You

The Sag Harbor Express
We Are the People

NORTH CAROLINA

Fayetteville Observer 
Our View: ‘Fake news’ and all the president’s taunts

The Star News
Trump’s attacks on press go too far

NORTH DAKOTA

The Bismarck Tribune
We aren’t the ‘enemy’ when covering news

The Grand Forks Herald
This is not fake news

OHIO

Athens News
In attacking journalists, Trump damages all Americans

The Chagrin Valley Times
Local news is real

The Chronicle
The media are not the enemy

Toledo Blade
No more enemies

OMAHA

Omaha World-Herald 
Omaha World-Herald remains committed to our community and state

OREGON

Hillsboro Tribune
The news isn’t ‘fake’ just because you see things differently

PENNSYLVANIA

The Daily Item
This just in: We are not the enemy

The Delaware County Daily Times
President Trump, we are not the enemy of the people

The Elizabethtown Advocate
We need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only

The Ellwood City Ledger
Ledger joins nationwide call to action to defend attacks on journalists as ‘enemy of the American people’

The Philadelphia Inquirer
Stop the war on a free press

RHODE ISLAND

The Providence Journal
Trump attacks the messenger

SOUTH DAKOTA

The Freeman Courier
‘Enemy of the people’ rhetoric damaging

TEXAS

Austin American-Statesman
Journalists are watchdog neighbors, not enemy of the people

Dallas Morning News
We the people hold our elected officials accountable

Hays Free Press
We are the people

VERMONT

Manchester Journal
Press freedom is a Vermont value

The Commons
Make no mistake: This attack on our free press — your free press — is deliberate and calculated

WASHINGTON

Tri-City Herald 
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press

Real Change News
There has never been a more critical time to engage in free speech

WISCONSIN

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Phrases damaging for free press

The Plymouth Review
This dirty war against the press must end

The Ripon Commonwealth Press
One thing worse than the ‘enemies of the American people’ …

OTHERS (Magazines, professional organizations, etc)

McClatchy 
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press

Society of Professional Journalists
The press isn’t “fake

The Forward
Why an independent press matters to American Jews