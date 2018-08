Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — They say cats have nine lives. But many of these four-legged creatures need to find loving homes.

St. Louis' Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center was founded in 2010. They need your help to save even more animals.

Animal House Evolutionary Match Fundraiser

2151 59th street, St. Louis, Mo 63110

Through September 30

More information: http://www.Stlcats.Org/animal-house-evolutionary-match