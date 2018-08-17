× Child dies days after rescue from Lumiere Hotel pool

ST. LOUIS, MO — A 9-year-old has died after drowning at the Lumiere Hotel pool Sunday evening. The child has been identified as Edward Harris Jr. of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis. He eventually died from his injuries Wednesday.

A Jefferson County woman says she witnessed an employee pointing towards the pool Sunday, notice something strange at the bottom, then yelling and running off. Her friend jumped in to help save the child. He was able to lift the child to the surface and others attempted to start CPR. Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene and took the 9-year-old to an area hospital.

The child was in an intensive care unit at the hospital in serious condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The hotel says an investigation is ongoing and they have no comment at this time. A woman who spoke to FOX 2 earlier this week says she is demanding that Lumiere Place Hotel does something so this doesn`t happen again.

“’I just feel that there should be more people trained for CPR, prepared for when something like this happened.”