CIA releases President Truman’s first daily intelligence briefings

ST. LOUIS, MO- For decades, U.S. Presidents have received a daily dose of intelligence information about the world’s hotspots and how it impacts American interests abroad. Today it is known as the President’s Daily Briefing. This week, The Central Intelligence Agency released the first versions received by President Harry S. Truman, in what was known at the time as “The Daily Summary.”

The very first one, dated February 15, 1946, references “Secret Yalta and Tehran Agreements for Sale in Paris,” discussions over how the U.S. and the Soviet Union were handling issues surrounding Turkish sovereignty and agreements between China and France in Southeast Asia.

Later that week, the February 18 report detailed concerns over growing Soviet financial penetration in Hungary and cooperation from the Peron administration in Argentina when it came to deporting Axis elements located there.

This week the agency also released an October 1973 report, Keeping The President Informed.

The report details the origin and development of the daily intelligence delivered through that time period.

The term President’s Daily Brief was first used in the Johnson administration in 1964.