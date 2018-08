× Creamsicle from The Simple Bartender

ST. LOUIS – St. Nick, also known as The Simple Bartender joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen to whip up a tasty treat!

Catch St. Nick every Friday at the Circle 7 Ranch located 11769 Manchester Rd.

RECIPE: Creamsicle

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz pinnacle whipped vodka

4 oz orange soda

Top with whipped cream

Add some orange sprinkles for garnish

Brown Sugared Orange slice

Twitter & Instagram @TheSimpleBartender