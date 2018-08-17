Driver who killed Kansas City cyclist gets 120-day sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man who was under the influence of drugs when his car and hit and killed a 32-year-old Kansas City bicyclist was sentenced to at least 120 days in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports 32-year-old Joseph Lasala was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter in the April 2016 death of Anthony Saluto.

Prosecutors say a vehicle driven by Lasala was driving east in central Kansas City when it veered into the westbound lanes and hit Saluto on his bicycle.

Investigators determined Lasala was speeding and was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and opiates.

If Lasala successfully completes the 120-day sentence he will be on probation for five years. If he violates his probation, he would serve up to seven years in prison.

