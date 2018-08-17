× Florissant man charged with murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 25-year-old Florissant man Friday in connection with a recent murder.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder happened just after 9:20 a.m. on August 14 in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The victim, 27-year-old Dairian Holmes, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Woodling said detectives apprehended Michael Johnson.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.