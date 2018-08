Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Sinquefield Cup world chess tournament begins on August 18th at the St. Louis Chess Club. Across the street is the World Chess Hall of Fame (WCHOF), featuring the record-breaking chess piece which stands at 20 feet tall.

Q Boutique, the award-winning gift shop within the WCHOF, features the best chess set selection in the St. Louis area.

The WCHOF is open 7 days a week and presents world-class exhibitions that explore the art, culture, and history of chess.