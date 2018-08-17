Francis Howell students show support for football player battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – At Friday night’s football jamboree at Francis Howell High School, hundreds of students wore special bracelets in support of a freshman battling cancer.

While a series of scrimmages were underway, students cheered for Carter Hinkle, even though he wasn't playing.

Carter was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in recent months. His mother, Brooke Miller, said dozens of people, including members of the football team, shaved their heads for Saint Baldrick's shortly after learning the news.

Miller said her son has completed two rounds of chemotherapy and is scheduled to receive a bone marrow transplant on September 6.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the student and a Facebook page with updates on how he is doing.