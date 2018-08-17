Police surround barricaded man’s north St. Louis hotel room

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police sent out a call for an “officer in need of aid” after an incident in north St. Louis. There is a large police presence at East Grand and North Broadway at the First Western Inn near Interstate 70. But, many officers left the hotel’s parking lot around 8:45am.

Several officers are now stationed in front of a hotel room door. There is a person barricaded in the room. There is no ambulance on the scene.

No police officers appear to be injured in this incident. The area has been blocked off and people staying at the hotel have been told to evacuate while police work on this situation.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.