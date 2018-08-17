× Money Saver – Bedding, Towels and More

ST. LOUIS – It’s the Big One bath towel and pillow sale going on right now at Kohl’s online.

These prices start as low as $2.99, with a coupon code giving you an additional 20 percent off.

The Big One bath towel retail for nearly $10, but you’ll get them for $3. Microfiber pillows regularly $12 also drop to $3.

Also, check out Big One mattress pads and memory foam pillows marked down.

You’ll also get $10 in Kohl’s cash with every $50 you spend.

Check to see if in-store pick up is available to save on shipping or spend $75 to get free shipping.

Grab this deal here: www.khols.com